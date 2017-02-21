Hub Loop free service under evaluation
The Worcester Regional Transit Authority is re-evaluating the free downtown Hub Loop after concerns that the agency may have been violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by charging for paratransit rides within the Hub Loop service area. “It's kind of a gray area, it can be open to interpretation,” said WRTA Administrator Jonathan E. Church, in an interview on Thursday.
