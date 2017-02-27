Game of Thrones' actor dies at 36 NEW
Neil Fingleton, a 7-foot 7-inch actor who played the giant Mag the Mighty in "Game of Thrones" has died at 36. The Tall Persons Club says Fingleton, who was Britain's tallest man, died Saturday.
