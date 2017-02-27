For Polish-Americans, ita s Paczki Day, celebrated with jelly doughnuts

Polish-Americans on Tuesday marked the last day before Ash Wednesday and the start of the Lenten season with a helping of paczkis - pronounced "punch-keys" - traditional Polish jelly doughnuts. At European Bakery & Pastry, 29 Millbury St., Worcester, baker Matthew Surowaniec of Worcester, a native of Krakow, produced for a visitor a tray of the jelly-filled pastries.

