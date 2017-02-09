Fire damages house on Carlisle St. in Worcester
District Chief Samuel Richesson said there were no injuries, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the one-alarm fire shortly after it was reported, around 7:20 p.m. The district chief said officials were working to get the occupants back in the house Thursday night. The Fire Investigation Unit arrived to investigate.
