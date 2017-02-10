Driver arrested after striking Auburn police officer

A Worcester man is being held on $100,000 cash bail by Auburn police after the man allegedly struck a police officer Saturday who was attempting to halt the suspect's vehicle. Officer Luis Santos, who police say was struck by a vehicle driven by Matthew Ostrander, 47, of 15 Perry Ave., Worcester, was taken by Auburn Fire Department to UMassMemorial Medical Center - University Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.