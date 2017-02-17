Drill teams sharpen skills in Worcester's beetle battle
High above a frozen blanket of snow, employees of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of Conservation and Recreation ran aerial rescue drills in the treetops of Elm Park Thursday afternoon. The group of tree climbers works in Worcester trees infected with the Asian longhorned beetle, though trees in Elm Park were scaled Thursday strictly for practice.
