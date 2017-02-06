Downtown Worcester renewal plan under review

WORCESTER – A proposed downtown urban renewal plan could have short-term environmental impacts on the area, such as construction and traffic detours, while long-term impacts should be positive, a consultant told a state environmental official today. Changes to the 118-acre downtown area should result in “just a better experience in downtown Worcester for visitors and residents and workers,” said Mary Ellen Radovanic, senior environmental planner with BSC Group of Worcester, which was hired by the city to prepare an environmental report on the proposal.

