DNA found in Marcotte murder

Authorities said Thursday that they have DNA and are seeking a person of interest in the baffling murder of Vanessa Marcotte in the Central Massachusetts town of Princeton. Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said at a press conference that, based on witness statements and information extracted from the DNA, investigators are looking for a Hispanic or Latino male in his thirties who may have been in the area where Marcotte was killed on Aug. 7. He asked for the public's help in finding the person.

