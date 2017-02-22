Crown Bakery & Cafe
Crown Bakery has been providing the cakes, pastries, breads and cookies for such events since 1960 from the same blue-and-gold store on Gold Star Boulevard. Ake Lundstrom landed in Worcester from Sweden and opened Crown Bakery in the building whose colors reflect the Swedish flag.
