crashimg_cctv_81-44_mpu001_ch0

DICKINSON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa - State police identify the man who was seriously hurt in I-81 crash , that shut down one lane of the highway, for hours just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. According to a press release, David Mensah, 57, of Worcester, Massachusetts, was driving North on I-81 when he lost control of his tractor trailer and crossed the median, travelling into the southbound lanes.

