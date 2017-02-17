Court reverses dismissal of child pornography charge against Shrewsbury man
WORCESTER – The state Appeals Court Friday reversed a Superior Court judge's order to dismiss a child pornography charge against a Shrewsbury man, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. The indictment against 54-year-old Evan Ingersoll on the charge of posing or exhibiting a child was reinstated by the court, reversing a decision by Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker. Mr. Ingersoll, formerly of Pittsburg, also faces four other counts, including two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, possession of child pornography and photographing or videotaping an unsuspecting nude person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC