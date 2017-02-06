City Hall Notebook: Developer to preserve land at Worcester apartment complex

The developer of an apartment complex on Mill Street has offered to create a conservation restriction on a 5-acre portion of the overall 26.6-acre site, and convey that restriction to the city and the Greater Worcester Land Trust. In conjunction with the 2004 development of two adjacent multi-family residential buildings at 503-505 Mill St., Center Hill Apartments LLC has offered to set aside the 5-acre area for conservation purposes.

