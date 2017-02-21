Chris Brubecka s Triple Play serves a fusion feast for the ears

Saturday night at Mechanics Hall, Music Worcester took yet another heretical foray into music crossover land by presenting Chris Brubeck's Triple Play - three amazing musicians playing a variety of instruments in a throbbing, energetic fusion of jazz, blues, folk, country and even classical riffs. The leader and chief explicator, Chris Brubeck , threaded his way from bass trombone through piano and electric guitar.

