Children in Worcester, MA, braved the snow in their swim suits.
CHILDREN enjoyed diving into deep piles of fresh snow which gathered on 'sidewalks', 'trash cans' and 'parking lots' in Worcester. However, this isn't Worcester, UK but rather its namesake in Massachusetts, America, which has been covered by 9.8 inches of snow after Winter Storm Niko hit this week.
