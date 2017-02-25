Boston enjoys another warm day before colder weather moves in
Saturday morning was off to another spring-like start, continuing a trend of unseasonably warm weather that began the middle of last week and could result in a third day of record-breaking highs. But temperatures are expected to drop overnight, bringing weather that will feel more like late winter back to the area.
