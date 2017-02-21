Blackstone man charged in slaying of 83-year-old father

WORCESTER - A Blackstone man previously identified by authorities as a person of interest in the slaying of his father has now been charged with the 83-year-old man's murder. A warrant charging Glenn Armstrong, 48, with murder in the killing of Walter Armstrong was issued Tuesday in Uxbridge District Court by First Assistant Clerk Magistrate Nancy Zagaglia, according to Timothy J. Connolly, a spokesman for District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. The elder Mr. Armstrong was found dead on the night of Jan. 11 in the home he shared with his son at 36 Summer St., Blackstone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.