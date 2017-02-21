Ballet Arts Worcester moving to Hanover conservatory
The new Hanover Theatre Conservatory of the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts has formed a partnership with Ballet Arts Worcester that will include BAW's classes and offerings becoming part of the conservatory's programs. BAW staff and students will be moving to the conservatory's new studios in downtown Worcester on March 1. The conservatory opened last summer with students participating in summer programs.
