Auburn police: Man hurt after falling from hood of moving SUV
AUBURN – An Auburn man suffered a serious head injury Monday, police said, after jumping on top of an SUV during an argument and falling off as the driver sped down the street swerving. Police are searching for the SUV, which they believe is a mid-2000s gray Chevrolet Equinox, along with two men allegedly inside when the man fell.
