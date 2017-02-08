Auburn police: Man hurt after falling...

Auburn police: Man hurt after falling from hood of moving SUV

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

AUBURN – An Auburn man suffered a serious head injury Monday, police said, after jumping on top of an SUV during an argument and falling off as the driver sped down the street swerving. Police are searching for the SUV, which they believe is a mid-2000s gray Chevrolet Equinox, along with two men allegedly inside when the man fell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb 3 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan 29 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan 29 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 5
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan '17 amazed 8
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Worcester County was issued at February 09 at 4:28AM EST

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC