'Anti-fascist' protesters arrested in Worcester Sunday plead not guilty

Not-guilty pleas were entered in Central District Court Thursday for several people arrested during what participants called an anti-fascist protest Sunday that police said tied up traffic in downtown Worcester. The seven suspects, most of whom were charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace for allegedly walking in the street and blocking traffic, were released on personal recognizance by Judge Margaret R. Guzman, who continued their cases to March 17. The protest was organized by a group called Worcester Antifa.

