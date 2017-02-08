Annual Westminster 5K will honor Vane...

Annual Westminster 5K will honor Vanessa Marcotte

Two local runners will host a 5K race on March 11 in honor of Vanessa Marcotte, the 27-year-old Leominster native who was murdered in August while jogging in Princeton. The race will be the third annual Spring into Action 5K held in Westminster.

