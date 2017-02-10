4 plead guilty in Worcester gang-connected murder
WORCESTER - The gunman will receive life in prison for second-degree murder while his three accomplices were sentenced to 11 to 13 years in prison on manslaughter charges after guilty pleas Friday in connection with the 2011 shooting death of Juan Melendez. “I did not know or had never met Juan Melendez prior to his homicide,” Special Assistant District Attorney Terrence M. Reidy said in Worcester Superior Court on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC