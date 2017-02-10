4 plead guilty in Worcester gang-conn...

4 plead guilty in Worcester gang-connected murder

WORCESTER - The gunman will receive life in prison for second-degree murder while his three accomplices were sentenced to 11 to 13 years in prison on manslaughter charges after guilty pleas Friday in connection with the 2011 shooting death of Juan Melendez. “I did not know or had never met Juan Melendez prior to his homicide,” Special Assistant District Attorney Terrence M. Reidy said in Worcester Superior Court on Friday.

