3-alarm fire damages William St. house in Worcester

Fire watch crews were still at the house Monday night after several hours of work chasing down hotspots and overhauling at the 7,000 square-foot tudor-style home near Elm Park.  Deputy Chief John F. Sullivan said officials called a third alarm on the fire for manpower; he said crews were starting to exhaust their air tanks and needed relief. He said the homeowners were not home, which gave the fire a head start before a neighbor called 911 around 2:20 p.m. He said the fire got into the walls and dormers of the home; the deputy chief said firefighters had to pull down ceilings and walls.

