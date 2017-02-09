2-hour delay in Worcester on Friday
School in Worcester will open two hours later than usual Friday to allow for highway crews to finish clearing roads and sidewalks. With schools, government offices and many businesses closed Thursday, the region's roads were relatively free of traffic during the biggest storm of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC