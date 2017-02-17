2 convicted of invading Leicester home, stealing Purple Heart

WORCESTER - Two men charged in a 2014 home invasion in Leicester where a Purple Heart medal was stolen were found guilty in Worcester Superior Court Thursday on several counts related to that incident. Timothy Lavin, 39, of Leicester, and Nicholas Desiderio, 36, of Worcester, were found guilty of three counts each of home invasion for breaking into a Leicester home, tying up three occupants and making off with jewelry and other items, including a Purple Heart medal presented to the father of one of the robbery victims.

