2 convicted of invading Leicester home, stealing Purple Heart
WORCESTER - Two men charged in a 2014 home invasion in Leicester where a Purple Heart medal was stolen were found guilty in Worcester Superior Court Thursday on several counts related to that incident. Timothy Lavin, 39, of Leicester, and Nicholas Desiderio, 36, of Worcester, were found guilty of three counts each of home invasion for breaking into a Leicester home, tying up three occupants and making off with jewelry and other items, including a Purple Heart medal presented to the father of one of the robbery victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC