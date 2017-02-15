15-year-old steals car, leads police ...

15-year-old steals car, leads police on high speed chase

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

RICHMOND, R.I. A 15-year-old from Worcester, M.A. is facing charges after leading officers on a high speed pursuit early Monday morning. According to police, just before midnight officers noticed a vehicle driving below the speed limit on Interstate 95, and after investigating, learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Worcester, M.A. Once the officer activated his emergency lights and siren, the vehicle began driving erratically, and accelerating to speeds varying from 80-100 MPH.

Worcester, MA

