Worcester's Quinsigamond School teachers vote no confidence in principal

WORCESTER – The city teachers union president Thursday night announced members at the district's Quinsigamond School have taken a vote of no confidence in the school's principal. Educational Association of Worcester president Roger Nugent read a statement on behalf of the elementary school's teachers announcing their vote at the beginning of Thursday's School Committee meeting.

