Worcester students plan walkout in protest of Trump's inauguration

WORCESTER – One of the students planning to participate in a student walk-out in Worcester Friday said the superintendent's message discouraging the protest “scared” some students, but that hundreds are still expected to take part in the event. Evren O'Laoghaire, a senior at Doherty High School and representative of the Worcester Socialist Alternative group that is organizing the walkout in protest of Friday's inauguration of Donald J. Trump, estimated Thursday that between 50 and 100 students each from Doherty, Claremont Academy and Worcester Technical High School will walk out.

