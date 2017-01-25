Worcester school officials worried ab...

Worcester school officials worried about higher price for AP exam

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – The end of a federal subsidy that helped lower the cost of Advanced Placement tests for low-income students has city school officials worried some high-schoolers may not be able to afford to take the exams this year. The critical tests, a high score on which can earn high school students college credit at many higher education institutions, normally costs $93 per exam, but a federal aid program lowered that price to $19 for students who qualified as low-income, according to Worcester Superintendent Maureen Binienda.

Worcester, MA

