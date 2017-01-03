Worcester Police: Robber shoots convenience store clerk Saturday afternoon
WORCESTER – A convenience store clerk was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon, police said, following an altercation with a masked man holding up his store. In a news release, police said they responded to Edgemere Mini-Mart at 288 Mill St. at 4:30 p.m. and found a clerk on the floor with a gunshot wound to the leg.
