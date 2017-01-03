Worcester police find double-stabbing suspect under mattress
WORCESTER - A 40-year-old Worcester man wanted in connection with a double stabbing on Constitution Avenue in December was taken into custody Wednesday by police who found him hiding under a mattress. Police holding a warrant went to an apartment at 47 Lafayette St. in Worcester at 9 a.m. Wednesday to arrest Edwin Rivera on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, and armed assault to murder in connection with the stabbing attack on a man and woman Dec. 2. Officers were let into the apartment by a resident and after a search, found Mr. Rivera hiding under a mattress, police said.
