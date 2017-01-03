Worcester PD: Man reached through Burger King window and groped worker

Bail was set at $1,000 cash Friday for an Alcott Street man charged with sexually assaulting a woman while posing as a police officer Friday morning at the Burger King drive-through on Madison Street. Christopher J. Villa, 45, of 619 Alcott St. was arraigned Friday in Central District Court on charges of indecent assault and battery, assault and battery, impersonating a police officer and carrying a dangerous weapon .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.