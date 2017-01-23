Worcester parking ban begins at 6 p.m.

16 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

With a mix of snow and freezing drizzle in the forecast, a parking ban on Worcester streets will go into effect at 6 p.m. Monday.  The wintry mix is expected to intensify overnight, with heavy winds, making for a tricky Tuesday morning commute.

