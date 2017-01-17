Worcester panel nixes preservation zone for Mount Carmel church

The Historical Commission has stopped in its tracks an effort to create a local historic district for the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church campus on Mulberry Street. By a 3-2 vote, the commission voted Thursday night not to initiate a study to explore the feasibility of establishing a historic district for the roughly 5-acre area, which includes the 88-year-old church, its rectory, the recreation and cultural center, and the Joe DiMaggio Little League Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.