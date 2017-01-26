Worcester man, woman arrested on drug charges

A man ripped up a bag of cocaine and threw it on the floor after police entered a Suffield Street apartment Thursday with a warrant for a woman who lived there, police said. Both the man with the cocaine, Gino Faiola, 35, and the subject of the warrant, 35-year-old Heather Philip, were arrested, and Ms. Philip's 8-year-old son, who was sleeping in a bedroom when police arrived, was removed from the home by the state Department of Children and Families, police said. Police went to 30 Suffield St., Apt.

