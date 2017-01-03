Worcester man arrested in Goretti market break-in
According to a news release from police, Detective Andrea Warpula found the suspect's black 2002 Ford Ranger, matching the description obtained from security video, around Elmwood Street on Friday. Mr. Goodnow was questioned by police and arrested, and was being held at Millbury Police Department pending notification on bail.
