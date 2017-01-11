Worcester man arrested after heroin f...

Worcester man arrested after heroin found in kitchen

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to wash heroin down a kitchen sink in a Southgate Street apartment while police were there to arrest someone else, according to Worcester police.  Police said in a news release that officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with state troopers and correction officers, went to 85A Southgate St. to pick up 32-year-old Sonia Bracero, who was wanted on a warrant, and Raul Aponte, 32, answered the door. Police said he allowed officers in, and they arrested Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec 31 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec '16 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov '16 big Cats where it... 1
Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15) Nov '16 David Gray 9
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC