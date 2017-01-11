Worcester man arrested after heroin found in kitchen

A man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to wash heroin down a kitchen sink in a Southgate Street apartment while police were there to arrest someone else, according to Worcester police. Police said in a news release that officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with state troopers and correction officers, went to 85A Southgate St. to pick up 32-year-old Sonia Bracero, who was wanted on a warrant, and Raul Aponte, 32, answered the door. Police said he allowed officers in, and they arrested Ms.

