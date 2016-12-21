Worcester man accused of attacking people with golf club
WORCESTER – Police said an Upland Gardens man attacked three people with a golf club in a grocery store parking lot this past Wednesday in an apartment road rage incident. According to one of the alleged victims, the suspect, later identified by police as 22-year-old Mustafa Muhammed-Ighile of 17 Upland Gardens, nearly hit him and another man and woman with his white Chevrolet Cruz while they were crossing the entrance to the Big Y Supermarket on May Street. After the man yelled at him to slow down, Mr. Muhammed-Ighile stopped his car, went around to his truck, pulled out a golf club, and assaulted them with it, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Sun
|The Worlds Bigges...
|11
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC