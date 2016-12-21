Worcester man accused of attacking people with golf club

WORCESTER – Police said an Upland Gardens man attacked three people with a golf club in a grocery store parking lot this past Wednesday in an apartment road rage incident. According to one of the alleged victims, the suspect, later identified by police as 22-year-old Mustafa Muhammed-Ighile of 17 Upland Gardens, nearly hit him and another man and woman with his white Chevrolet Cruz while they were crossing the entrance to the Big Y Supermarket on May Street. After the man yelled at him to slow down, Mr. Muhammed-Ighile stopped his car, went around to his truck, pulled out a golf club, and assaulted them with it, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.