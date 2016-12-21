Worcester man accused of attacking pe...

Worcester man accused of attacking people with golf club

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – Police said an Upland Gardens man attacked three people with a golf club in a grocery store parking lot this past Wednesday in an apartment road rage incident. According to one of the alleged victims, the suspect, later identified by police as 22-year-old Mustafa Muhammed-Ighile of 17 Upland Gardens, nearly hit him and another man and woman with his white Chevrolet Cruz while they were crossing the entrance to the Big Y Supermarket on May Street. After the man yelled at him to slow down, Mr. Muhammed-Ighile stopped his car, went around to his truck, pulled out a golf club, and assaulted them with it, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Sun The Worlds Bigges... 11
Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12) Dec 7 irondealer1 8
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec '16 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov '16 big Cats where it... 1
Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15) Nov '16 David Gray 9
Boulevard. Nov '16 David Gray 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC