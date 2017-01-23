Worcester in talks with Boston developer for Aud feasibility study

City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. is looking to give a Boston-based historic preservation organization the exclusive right to conduct an in-depth feasibility study for potential redevelopment of the long-vacant Worcester Memorial Auditorium into an arts, cultural and commercial center. Mr. Augustus told the City Council Tuesday night that a proposed agreement has been negotiated with the Architectural Heritage Foundation, which would have exclusive rights to the city-owned auditorium for one year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.