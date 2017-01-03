Worcester gun dealer agrees to end illegal firearm sales
A local gun dealer has agreed to stop selling handguns that are prohibited under Massachusetts law, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Gun Parlor at 170 Prescott St. agreed to end illegal firearm sales and to pay up to $35,000 for selling handguns that are not listed on the state's approved roster and Glock pistols that do not meet state safety regulations, the attorney general said. The attorney general said an investigation by her office into the Gun Parlor's business practices uncovered various violations of state law.
