Worcester firefighters promoted, recognized at City Hall ceremony

Family, friends and colleagues packed the Levi Lincoln chamber at City Hall Thursday for a Fire Department promotions ceremony that included special commendations for actions during a fire in October. Six firefighters were promoted to lieutenant, and two lieutenants were promoted to captain. Fire Chief Geoffrey Gardell said the new lieutenants will bolster the ranks of first-level supervision that provides a direct link to the command structure at fire calls.

