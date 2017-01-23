Worcester eases water restrictions; d...

Worcester eases water restrictions; drought persists

Yesterday Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The city has eased its drought restrictions, but cautions that reservoirs remain well below average levels for this time of year.  The Department of Public Works and Parks on its website announced that effective Monday, the city's water supply status was upgraded from a Stage 3 drought emergency to a Stage 2 drought warning. The DPW said overall reservoir capacity was at 56 percent to start the new year, compared to the average capacity of 88 percent.  The city advised residents that the focus of the Stage 2 warning over the winter is on repairing leaks and preventing frozen pipes, although the restrictions still prohibit outdoor water use, including for cleaning driveways, decks, sidewalks or car washing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

