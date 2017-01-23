Worcester eases water restrictions; drought persists
The city has eased its drought restrictions, but cautions that reservoirs remain well below average levels for this time of year. The Department of Public Works and Parks on its website announced that effective Monday, the city's water supply status was upgraded from a Stage 3 drought emergency to a Stage 2 drought warning. The DPW said overall reservoir capacity was at 56 percent to start the new year, compared to the average capacity of 88 percent. The city advised residents that the focus of the Stage 2 warning over the winter is on repairing leaks and preventing frozen pipes, although the restrictions still prohibit outdoor water use, including for cleaning driveways, decks, sidewalks or car washing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC