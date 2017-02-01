Worcester council rejects Gaffney resolution on sanctuary policy

Striking at times a rather defiant tone, the City Council Tuesday night overwhelming rejected a resolution brought forward by Councilor-at-Large Michael T. Gaffney that opponents claimed was anti-immigrant, politically motivated, divisive and unnecessary. By a 9-2 vote, the council, defeated Mr. Gaffney's resolution, which sought to clairfy whether Worcester is a so-called "sanctuary city."

