Worcester commuter trains delayed by server failures, Keolis says
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Commuter Rail operator Keolis said server problems led to signal and switch problems, which led to delays of nearly an hour on the Worcester line early Wednesday morning. “This is not weather-related, and is an unusual occurrence - one that techs are working to ensure does not happen again,” said Keolis spokesman Justin Thompson in an email Wednesday.
