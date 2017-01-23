Worcester assessor defends approach to waterfront property
In response to criticism about significant increases this year in assessments for many local waterfront properties, City Assessor William J. Ford said statistics used to determine those valuations were within guidelines set by the state and International Association of Assessing Officers standards. Mr. Ford also pointed out that the state Department of Revenue has completed its review and analysis of land values of waterfront properties in the city and has approved and certified them.
