Worcester Art Museum gets $825K grant from Luce Foundation

1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The Worcester Art Museum  has been awarded a three-year grant of $825,000 from the Henry Luce Foundation to support a series of projects focused on the museum's collection of pre-contemporary American art.  The  funds will support a new series of installations and rotating exhibitions that will highlight less frequently seen works. "Since its earliest days, the museum has prioritized the acquisition of American art and, as a result, we have an exemplary collection of paintings, prints, drawings, and decorative arts from the 1600s to the present day,” said Jon L. Seydl, director of curatorial affairs and curator of European Art at WAM, in a statement.

