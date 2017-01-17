Women's march participation exceeds expectations
The nearly one-and-a-half hours it took to get into the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall revealed the one thing in short supply at the Women's March on Washington Saturday: toilets. Security was tight and the crowds were immense, likely surpassing the estimated 200,000 who had been expected to march.
