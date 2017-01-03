Who can say if you're too stoned to d...

Who can say if you're too stoned to drive?

Are the signs of marijuana intoxication so familiar to the public that prosecutors can rely on the observations of police in stoned driving cases, or are experts required? That's a question the state's highest court is considering, hearing arguments Friday in the case of Thomas Gerhardt, who was charged with driving under the influence of drugs after a February 2013 traffic stop off Route 146. "Like alcohol, marijuana usage at this point is so widespread - it is in the common experience of a juror - that an expert is not required," Worcester prosecutor Michelle King argued before the Supreme Judicial Court.

