Uxbridge man facing child porn charges is sent to Florida
Instead of being sent to house arrest at his parents' on Cape Cod, Jason A. Andolina of Uxbridge, who faces charges for the distribution of child pornography, remained in custody of federal marshals Thursday and was ordered removed to the Northern District of Florida in Pensacola for further court proceedings. According to court documents, on Tuesday District Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the Northern District of Florida, the court with original jurisdiction over the offense, granted a motion by the U.S. attorney to revoke the conditional order of release issued Monday by Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy in U.S. District Court in Worcester.
