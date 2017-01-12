Two men, one juvenile arrested on gun and drug charges
WORCESTER, M.A. Three individuals are facing gun and drug charges on Wednesday after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of two guns and drug paraphernalia. According to police, 18-year-old Luis Matos, of Webster, Massachusetts was pulled over on Hammond Street as part of a traffic stop, but was soon arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics.
