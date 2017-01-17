Trump opponents decry 'Klansman' at Worcester rally
Billed as a coalition of local groups opposing President Trump's "fascist policies," Worcester's sparsely attended rally coincided with others in the nation's capital, New York City and Boston. Organizer Gordon T. Davis said the low turnout in Worcester had to do with area residents attending rallies in the larger cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|3 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC